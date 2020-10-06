HUTCHINS: Too much screen time can be dangerous for students

Parents need to help their children understand that bullying in any form is unacceptable. Children need to tell their parents if they’re bullied. It needs to be reported to authorities.

Another major concern that arises with the increased use of the internet is the danger of predators. Predators use Facebook and other social media platforms to lure young people into human trafficking. Human trafficking has become a $150 billion criminal industry. One out of four victims are our children.

The number of cases are underreported. In 2017, Virginia ranked 15th in the U.S. for the most cases reported for human trafficking for sex and cheap employment. Richmond was in the top 10 of populous cities in the nation. Other Virginia cities with a high number of reported cases are Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Experts believe that the proximity to major highways (I-95 and I-64) are partly the reason. However, no town is immune. Children are at risk everywhere.