HUTCHINS: Too much screen time can be dangerous for students

With the increased use of technology and the internet for virtual learning, parents must be more vigilant to protect their children. We’re all aware that predators are lurking online. Children are targets for bullying online. We’ve also been warned of the dangers of too much screen time for children.
Young people from kindergarten through college are spending many hours online for virtual learning. Parents are finding that young children are more irritable. Some are in tears when being forced to sit in front of the computer for instruction. They’re uncomfortable with being pictured on the screen.
Children are having melt-downs when they’re unable to get the programs to work. Others are struggling with the lack of physical activity. Without breaks and other activities, children can become depressed and anxious. Parents need to increase opportunities for structured and unstructured play time, physical activity, art and music. All electronic devices need to be shut off for periods of time to help reduce stress.
Teachers are also experiencing negative side effects from so much screen time. Some are experiencing nausea and headaches from the increased exposure to the blue light used in computer screens. Research shows that too much blue light affects the retina and can disrupt the sleep/awake cycle. Special glasses can help with this, but they’re expensive. Teachers must make time for themselves to reduce the side effects.
Parents need to help their children understand that bullying in any form is unacceptable. Children need to tell their parents if they’re bullied. It needs to be reported to authorities.
Another major concern that arises with the increased use of the internet is the danger of predators. Predators use Facebook and other social media platforms to lure young people into human trafficking. Human trafficking has become a $150 billion criminal industry. One out of four victims are our children.
The number of cases are underreported. In 2017, Virginia ranked 15th in the U.S. for the most cases reported for human trafficking for sex and cheap employment. Richmond was in the top 10 of populous cities in the nation. Other Virginia cities with a high number of reported cases are Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Experts believe that the proximity to major highways (I-95 and I-64) are partly the reason. However, no town is immune. Children are at risk everywhere.
The typical target age of females is 15 years old. It may be younger for males. Most teenage children are struggling with self-confidence and peer pressure. The victims aren’t only children in poverty. They come from middle class homes or dysfunctional families. They’re vulnerable when they feel they’re not supported. Children aren’t necessarily taken far away. Trafficking happens right in their own community. They may be used and returned home while parents are away.
Numerous organizations have taken up the fight against human trafficking. The Richmond Justice Initiative has worked with law enforcement, educators and others to develop a curriculum and training that can be used in schools and youth groups. They offer a free online safety guide showing ways to recognize the tactics of online predators and to prevent sharing personal information.
The Guardian Group and ImPACT are among many other non-profits working to prevent human trafficking. In September, $7.7 million of federal funding was provided to assist programs in the fight against human trafficking in Richmond, Fairfax, Alexandria and Hampton.
When students are in the school building, educators are able to watch for signs that students may be in trouble. With so many students learning virtually, parents need to be informed and watch carefully to protect their children from the dangers of too much time online.
Culpeper resident Elizabeth Hutchins is a former educator. She served 16 years on the county School Board.
