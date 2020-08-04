During the last few months, we’ve heard a lot about “getting back to normal.”
Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to be living in a “new normal” for the time being—but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to connect our community and help our small businesses and nonprofits network during this time.
At the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, we’ve stayed busy during COVID-19, and the coming months are only going to get busier!
On Friday, Aug. 21, we will host our 18th Annual Chamber Golf Classic. At the beginning of the pandemic, we originally were going to shelve our golf outing this year – until we realized that if there’s one thing we can do right, it’s golf. Our social-distanced golf outing will feature a boxed breakfast courtesy of Nicholas Jones and Co., a boxed lunch provided by the Ole Country Store, snacks courtesy of Merchants Grocery and great raffle opportunities! This year, we will host our first “beer goggle” putt off—utilizing the Culpeper Town Police Department’s impairment goggles.
This will be a great opportunity to network with local businesses and to get out and enjoy Mother Nature! We’re sure everyone is as tired of being cooped up inside as we are, so we hope to see you on Aug. 21 at the Country Club of Culpeper at 9 a.m. for our shotgun start. We still have openings for golfers and sponsorships available! The cost is $85 per golfer. Please contact events@culpeperchamber.com to find out more about how you can showcase your business at this event.
We always appreciate the work of our first responders, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it’s even more apparent how our law enforcement and our volunteer fire and rescue squads have answered the call. That’s why the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards is so important this year. This year, we are honoring all of our first responders—15 organizations in all.
We will recognize each station for their commitment to our community, along with giving Valor Awards to recognize individuals for a specific act of extraordinary bravery and exceptional Valor while in the line of duty. This year’s event will be hosted at Salem Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Sept. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.culpeperchamber.com to learn more or to register for the event.
We want the community to join us to help honor those who serve and learn how we can help them during this challenging time. Our volunteer fire and rescue associations have not been able to raise funds lately the way they have in the past, so we encourage everyone to come together to help support them and learn how to keep them thriving.
I just mentioned our website, www.culpeperchamber.com, and visitors to our site might notice it has a fresh, new look. Thanks to Tony Rozwadowski, from K Art & Design, our website is easier to navigate and has a fresh look for 2020. It is a project our board has been working on for a few years now, so we’re excited to unveil it to the public. The site includes a revamped events page where our members and the community can share activities occurring in the Culpeper area and it features key information about our members in our directory. We encourage the public to browse it and learn about the members in our community!
The past few months have been a stressful time for all. We’re hoping that the information we share and the events we’re hosting will give our members and our community an opportunity to learn about resources available to them in Culpeper and connect us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.