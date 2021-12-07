JOHNSTON: Remembering a day that lives in infamy

I wonder how many people will remember that it was 80 years ago today that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
To the members of my parents’ generation it was not an easy day to forget because of the shock and the uncertainty of what the future held.
The United States was already watching the horrors of war in Europe unfold as Hitler and Nazi Germany set their sights on world domination.
Now, suddenly, war was coming at us from the opposite direction as the Japanese unleashed an early morning bombing raid on our naval forces in the Pacific. War from the east and war from the west and America, which heretofore had tried desperately to stay out of the European conflict, was caught in the middle.
It was, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt put in while addressing Congress, a day that would live in infamy, or at least as long as the generation that heard the news on the radio or read it in the newspaper survived.
Sadly, most of the people who were alive on Dec. 7, 1941, are now gone and the number that remains is growing smaller and smaller with each passing day. Eighty years is a long time.
If you do run into one of the members of that generation you might take a few minutes to ask them about how the news of the Pearl Harbor attack affected them. You might also discuss with them their recollection of World War II, both from a military standpoint and on the home front.
If you do you’ll be getting firsthand history from those who actually were a part of it. That’s history worth hearing and it is history that soon will be gone forever as the generation of 1941 disappears.
It was just a decade ago when the last veteran of World War I died and the day will come when the last soldier who fought in World War II is no more. Time claims us all. Of the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II, only about 240,000 are still alive.
World War II was one of the three most important wars in American history (the Civil War and the American Revolution being the other two). It was a war to preserve freedom for much of the world. It was also the last war that America won.
And for this country the Second World War began the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Yes, we had been sending aid to Britain before that time and telling ourselves that this was Europe’s war. After Dec. 7, 1941, there was no doubt that this was our war, too.
Two or three generations later the attack on Pearl Harbor is little more than a historical date to be memorized for a high school test. There will likely be no mile-long motorcycle procession roaring through the streets of Washington today to honor those who fought in the Second World War.
Network newscasts will probably give the story a minute or two and maybe there will be a newspaper column here and there. But how much space those stories get will depend on the events of today, like Covid and the price of gas.
The attack on Pearl Harbor was a huge day in our history and we should not forget it. The Japanese attacked our country without warning or provocation.
That day, however, was the turning point for the war in Europe because now America was coming to the aid of Britain and her allies while Hitler’s forces were bogged down in the snows of Russia.
But many American lives would be lost in Europe and in the Pacific before our foes could be defeated. Life in this country would also be changed for the next four years as war manufacturing ramped up and rationing became the order of the day. Then, of course, there was the fear and uncertainty.
So let’s remember Pearl Harbor. That attack did have a profound effect on both the United States and world freedom. It brought this country out of isolation and into World War II. American involvement assured Hitler’s defeat.
Dec. 7, 1941 was a horrible day for the United States. Let’s never forget.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County.