JOHNSTON: Remembering a day that lives in infamy

I wonder how many people will remember that it was 80 years ago today that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

To the members of my parents’ generation it was not an easy day to forget because of the shock and the uncertainty of what the future held.

The United States was already watching the horrors of war in Europe unfold as Hitler and Nazi Germany set their sights on world domination.

Now, suddenly, war was coming at us from the opposite direction as the Japanese unleashed an early morning bombing raid on our naval forces in the Pacific. War from the east and war from the west and America, which heretofore had tried desperately to stay out of the European conflict, was caught in the middle.

It was, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt put in while addressing Congress, a day that would live in infamy, or at least as long as the generation that heard the news on the radio or read it in the newspaper survived.

Sadly, most of the people who were alive on Dec. 7, 1941, are now gone and the number that remains is growing smaller and smaller with each passing day. Eighty years is a long time.