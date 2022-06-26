JOHNSTON: There is no doubt -- Donald Trump did it

THERE are right-wing Republicans who still think that Donald Trump sits at the right hand of God.

Some apparently believe he IS God.

They hold this man in reverence even after nationally televised Congressional hearings offered proof that Trump, then president of the United States, was perfectly willing to allow an un-American mob to lynch his supposed friend, Mike Pence, because the sitting vice president would not break the law of the land.

This after local and state officials testified that Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, pressured them with jail if they didn’t pull thousands more votes out of thin air to ensure that the Republican candidate—and sitting president—would be reelected.

This after Trump, despite repeated pleas from his staffers, hesitated in calling off the seditious army that was attacking the Capitol and threatening to kill Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

This after Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was determined to remain in power despite the will of the people.

After all this, and much more, there are Americans who view Donald Trump as a hero instead of the would-be tyrant that he is.

Many right-wing Republicans say that all the testimony that has come down in the past two weeks are lies. Most of those who make this claim have not watched any part of the hearings, arguing as their fearless leader has done many times, that it is all fake news. After all, it is easier to sustain the lie when you refuse to hear the truth.

These are not vindictive Democrats who are testifying. Instead, almost all are lifelong Republicans. Many are members of the former president’s own staff. With the exception of Giuliani and attorney John Eastman, almost every member of Trump’s administration told him, in essence, that there was no voter fraud, that he had lost the election.

The president, either because of ego or mental illness, refused to believe his close associates. He, according to testimony, kept screaming fraud and pulling numbers out of thin air—the number of dead people who voted in Georgia, the number of fraudulent votes in Arizona.

He stood by and did nothing while his arrogant followers threatened state officials who would not break the law and claim fraud where there was none. He, in taped conversations, pressured state officials to do his bidding, telling them they would be viewed as heroes if they broke the law and criminals if they didn’t.

All this is not speculation. All this is real. Phone calls were taped in the White House. Threats were investigated by local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. From Election Day until Jan. 6, America was under siege—by the country’s own president and his dogmatic followers.

This is not a slam at the Republican Party because, as I said, most of those who have testified have been Republicans. They, however, have been men and women who placed the interests of the country above the will of the party, and for this they are to be commended.

No matter where the Jan. 6 hearings lead us, whether it is to a criminal indictment against Trump or other sanctions, the problem is not over. According to testimony, some of those convicted in the Capitol insurrection have already vowed to do the same thing in 2024 if Trump or a candidate of his choosing is not elected.

This is serious stuff, especially since the results of each of the past two presidential elections has incited violence. If you recall there was burning, looting, and stealing in the days after Hillary Clinton was defeated in 2016. America seems headed down the dangerous path of a Third World country where violence determines its leaders.

Donald Trump is no hero. He is, as the evidence is showing, an egomaniac who was more concerned with staying in power than obeying the law. Yet there are those who would declare him a saint, and weak Republican candidates who will not condemn him for fear of losing their elected positions.

Coincidentally, the Watergate hearings were on TV last week (this is the 50th anniversary of the break-ins) and the similarity between Richard Nixon’s acts and those of Donald Trump are strikingly similar. Both men were determined to stay in power at any cost.

The difference was that Nixon was surrounded by staffers with no respect for the law. Members of the Trump Administration stood tall and did the right thing.

Nixon should have been prosecuted but received a pardon from Gerald Ford.

I doubt that there is anyone in power who will pardon Donald Trump if he is indicted and convicted.

Donnie Johnston, an author and longtime journalist, lives in Culpeper.