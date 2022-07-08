JOHNSTON: Why trust the weatherman? Keep your eye on the sky

THERE ARE those who plan their schedules based on the weather forecast.

I don’t.

Oh, I might pay attention to a general forecast, one that says there is the possibility of rain or snow during the next 24 hours, but other than that I use my own Indian instincts to guide me.

Usually, those instincts are as good or better than those of the best weather computers.

Take July 2, for example. It was a Saturday and, being part of the Fourth of July weekend, many people had big plans. But the weathermen, both the D.C. folks and the experts from The Weather Channel, predicted storms for the afternoon. Many people adjusted their plans accordingly.

About 11 a.m., I got a Weather Channel alert on my phone saying that storms would begin about 1 p.m. A few minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

Given this information, I hurried my bean picking along and wondered if I would be able to mow the lawn, the next item on my day’s agenda. I looked at the radar and saw no indication of rain except for a few showers in the middle of West Virginia, but the forecast assured me that a line of storms was about to build along an approaching cold front.

At 12:45 there was no sign of any storms on radar, so I cranked up the lawn mower, hoping to beat the rain. By now a new rain alert said that the strong to severe storms would arrive at about 3 o’clock, so I figured I could beat them.

Well, guess what! There were no storms at 3, but an updated alert said the front would come through about 6. That would give me time to trim the yard and put on a canning of beans. I got right to it.

Meanwhile, a friend who had also been watching those alerts had postponed an afternoon at the pool because she didn’t want to chance getting struck by lightning. And another friend postponed his golf game.

Some friends had invited me to go with them to a music venue with fireworks that evening, but I had second thoughts when the rain alerts shifted to 9 p.m. (it didn’t rain a drop at three or six). I didn’t want to get caught out in the open in a storm, but when I checked the sky (something forecasters seem never to do) I noticed that it was clearing even more to the west. So, I went to the venue and had a good time. There was blinding sun, but no storms.

You know the story. There was no rain at 9 p.m., and despite three or four more rain alerts before morning, not a drop fell from the sky that night. The forecasters had blown it, and many people had changed their plans for nothing.

Forecasters do okay when they make general predictions but too often they mess up when they try to pinpoint times.

And they rely too heavily on computers. I’ve seen TV weathermen declare that it is raining over my house when the sun is shining. And as for predicting where summer storms will hit, well, computers don’t seem to understand that due to some natural phenomenon, lines of storms seem to split in my area with the rain going north and south while my fields stay dry.

And computers do not seem to understand that storms follow the Rappahannock and the Rapidan rivers, which is why places like Orange and Fredericksburg get soaked while Culpeper remains dry.

Weather forecasting is like life in general: if you try to get too specific, you often get yourself in trouble and lose credibility.

Saturday the Weather Channel predicted that the sky would fall so many times that by nightfall nobody believed the alerts that kept coming.

A computer forecast is only as good as the information that is programmed into it. Nature has a way of changing its mind so quickly that up-to-date info doesn’t get into the forecasting program.

Summer storms build and die out within minutes. Programmers, no matter how quick they are, sometimes just can’t keep up.

So don’t rely just on your phone for the weather. Sometimes it is a good idea to also look at the sky. Dark clouds indicate that it might rain. Sunshine means it probably will be dry.

Weather forecasting can be as simple as that!

By the way, Tuesday was supposed to be sunny and it rained most of the day.

Go figure.