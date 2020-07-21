I knew it was only a matter of time before serious calls were made to remove the monument to local Confederate soldiers that has been at the Culpeper County courthouse for over a century. Sadly, that moment is here with Joe Daniel’s recent offer to pay the county $50,000 to remove it (“Businessman offers Culpeper $50K to yank Confederate monument,” July 17 article, Star-Exponent).
One might ask, however, if the monument is as offensive as Mr. Daniel claims and needs immediate removal, why didn’t he make his offer years ago instead of waiting until a perceived shift in public attitudes made his demand safely fashionable and trendy?
I strongly oppose removing the monument. Let me state up front that one reason is personal. Two of my great-great grandfathers were Confederate soldiers in North Carolina regiments. Both passed through the Culpeper area in 1863 on their way to Gettysburg, where one was severely wounded, and I am very proud of their service. Both were poor mountain farmers who left home to do their duty as they saw it to their state and new nation, and growing up I heard stories about the privations their families endured during their time away. This is a part of my heritage and I will not turn my back on it.
For me, every monument to Confederate soldiers is a memorial to all of them. And while I am not from Culpeper, our monument is a poignant but proud reminder of my own family story.
The other reason I oppose the monument’s removal is that it stands as a reminder to local residents of the most disruptive, destructive and, at the same time, cleansing event in this country’s rich history—in that it resulted in the abolition of slavery.
It has been remarked that Culpeper County was the most marched over, fought over and camped upon American county of the entire Civil War. In a way that is true of few other places, the war came to Culpeper.
The soldiers remembered by our monument were fighting for their families, homes, farms, businesses and community. The 548 men from Culpeper County who became Confederate soldiers faced an invading force that threatened and in many cases did mistreat friends and family. I won’t gloss over motives or over-romanticize the righteousness of these soldiers. Certainly, many fought to preserve an economic and social system that today we find monstrous. But serve they did, putting their lives on the line and standing up for this county and for Virginia. This fact cannot be erased, and regardless of why they fought, their service even 150 years later deserves recognition.
So why not just move the monument someplace where it’s out of sight of anyone not interested in the Civil War? This approach, of removing or destroying anything not consistent with the latest orthodoxy, only promotes ignorance. The courthouse more than anything else represents Culpeper County, and its grounds are a communal space that belong to us all. As such, it is a fitting place to commemorate our community’s significant events and people, and it is the most appropriate location to recognize local soldiers who served during the most momentous event in the county’s history.
I admit that our Confederate monument tells only one part of the rich and complex history of Culpeper County in the Civil War era, and I recommend that it be balanced with other monuments or markers to tell a fuller story.
For instance, most people don’t know that in 1860 the county’s population of about 12,000 people was nearly 60 percent black, including 429 free blacks, some of whom were prosperous. That story should be told, as well as others.
But removing the reminders of history or shunting them out of sight diminishes our community’s sense of identity and lessens our public spaces. Add to our understanding of the past; do not remove or hide our monuments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.