KLEMANN: Gain confidence, speaking skills with Culpeper Toastmasters

The next time you experience the rain, feel what it feels like, she said. That suggestion stayed with me and served me well long after the Toastmasters meeting I attended.
As the club’s Inspirator, her job was to inspire members in attendance. That she did. She reminded me of moments when I felt light and free, instead of the nervous feeling I had at the start of the meeting, anticipating my speech that evening.
I had joined Toastmasters just months before, mostly because my work tends to be focused on the written word and on listening to others. I’m finding that I do less talking then I used to. I was getting rusty and needed some practice. Over the years, I have known family members, friends and colleagues who have benefitted from Toastmasters. Why not me?
Since answering that question, I have continued to be inspired by the speeches of others, I have been challenged to take risks with my words, to practice new ways of speaking, leading to this moment of expanding my leadership skills as the newly elected president of Toastmasters’ Culpeper Club.
Despite my initial hesitation, I have learned from the stories of others and have experienced the benefit of their support. It’s funny, that night my 5-minute, 27-second speech was about the 3 S’s of Success—Satisfaction in the most valued areas of life, Strengths within you and available to you, and Support from others to recognize your resources and to go for it!
In this moment, I’m realizing that’s what Toastmasters does—all 3 S’s rolled into one. The Toastmasters’ theme this year is “Be Bold.” So, I’m taking the chance today to ask you to consider joining us. Why not you too?
Culpeper Toastmasters
Culpeper Toastmasters chartered as a club on April 2, 2002. Since that time, Culpeper Toastmasters has helped many local residents gain confidence and skill as communicators and leaders.
Members of our club are characterized both by their desire to improve and polish their skills and by their commitment to helping other club members do the same. We are a very friendly and welcoming club. Our club meetings are a supportive workshop-style environment, in which you “learn by doing” and can stretch without fear beyond your comfort zone to gain, develop, and hone your communication and leadership skills—at your own pace.
One way we help one another is to maintain the supportive environment of our club meetings. Another closely related way we help each other is to provide feedback about how to improve. One of the skills we develop is preparation and presentation of feedback that is honest, tactful, and motivational, that identifies existing strengths upon which a member can build, and which articulates helpful, concrete, actionable suggestions for improvement.
Part of learning how to give effective feedback is developing observational and listening skills. Toastmasters is considered to be the organization in which you can develop public speaking skills—and certainly it is that—but it’s also the organization for developing your skills in active listening, analytical and critical thinking, motivating others and much more.
Toastmasters is the “total package” for developing the constellation of inter-related skills that comprise effective communication and leadership.
Members of Culpeper Toastmasters come from a diversity of backgrounds: small business owners, business administration, sales, professional workforce training, healthcare, engineering, science, fine arts, publishing, public service, law enforcement, and more. This diversity provides opportunities to network and benefit from the expertise of other members in conjunction with communication and leadership skill development.
Perhaps most importantly, Culpeper Toastmasters members enjoy a sociable atmosphere at our club meetings, where smiles and laughter amongst friends abounds. Members learn and grow vigorously during our relaxed and congenial meetings—and leave the meeting energized and upbeat.
We welcome you to join our club! It’s easy to join: Complete a membership application and pay dues. Culpeper Toastmasters dues are $54 every six months for the April-to-September and October-to-March periods. Dues are prorated at $9.00 per month through the end of the current semi-annual dues period for those who join in months other than April or October.
Brand new members of Toastmasters also pay a one-time-only $20 fee, which includes the ten-project Competent Communication and ten-project Competent Leadership educational manuals. Toastmasters International and Culpeper Toastmasters are 501©(3) nonprofit educational organizations.
Dr. Dawn Klemann, PsyD, is president of Culpeper Toastmasters. Learn more at culpeper.toastmastersclubs.org .