KLEMANN: Gain confidence, speaking skills with Culpeper Toastmasters

The next time you experience the rain, feel what it feels like, she said. That suggestion stayed with me and served me well long after the Toastmasters meeting I attended.

As the club’s Inspirator, her job was to inspire members in attendance. That she did. She reminded me of moments when I felt light and free, instead of the nervous feeling I had at the start of the meeting, anticipating my speech that evening.

I had joined Toastmasters just months before, mostly because my work tends to be focused on the written word and on listening to others. I’m finding that I do less talking then I used to. I was getting rusty and needed some practice. Over the years, I have known family members, friends and colleagues who have benefitted from Toastmasters. Why not me?

Since answering that question, I have continued to be inspired by the speeches of others, I have been challenged to take risks with my words, to practice new ways of speaking, leading to this moment of expanding my leadership skills as the newly elected president of Toastmasters’ Culpeper Club.