LETTER: 2021 grad says Hutchins should lead pandemic recovery

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor titled, ”Culpeper’s School Board needs Hutchins.” I wholeheartedly agree that the School Board will benefit greatly from Elizabeth Hutchins.

She is highly involved within Culpeper and has been for a long time. Personally, I met her when I was in high school and she was a part of the Culpeper Band Boosters. She is very dedicated and passionate with everything she does.

As stated in the letter, Elizabeth Hutchins is highly qualified for this position. She has put plenty of time and energy into being dedicated to helping our community. She, for a fact, is invaluable.

I just recently graduated in 2021, however as a Culpeper County High School Alumni, I personally witnessed and experienced the changes within our school system everyday during my senior year. I would love to see the school board help students recover quickly from the obstacles presented by the current pandemic for the sake of their education.

I agree with the author of this article stating that Hutchins has strong leadership abilities and she can help lead the Culpeper County School Board in the right direction, to recovery.