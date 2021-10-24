LETTER: A choice for voters in Stevensburg and Cedar Mountain

The issue of preserving the county’s natural resources has been a hidden agenda until it appeared front and center at the candidate forum hosted by the Richardsville Fire Department last Wednesday. The issue is the future of the county’s Agricultural and Forestal Districts. The need for these districts was established several years ago by a Board of Supervisors who envisioned preserving a part of the county devoted to farming and forestry, an ingenious way to allow development while preserving the county’s heritage [Code of Ordinances, Article 8E]. As of today, fourteen Agricultural and Forestal Districts have been created by landowners in partnership with the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

Preserving a portion of the county while developing the rest should be a concept that anyone could understand and support. Sadly that is not the case. When the subject of Agricultural and Forestal Districts was brought up at the RFD candidate forum last Wednesday it triggered emotional outbursts from Stevensburg candidate Laura Rogers and Cedar Mountain candidate C. Jack Frazier. Both Rogers, a commercial developer, and Frazier, a builder, objected to Agricultural and Forestal Districts. Apparently having the majority of the county available for development is not enough, they want it all. Mr. Frazier also floated the idea that zoning laws should be negotiated with developers to make development easier.