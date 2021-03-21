LETTER: A clerk should be kind, empathetic, respectful

In a little over a week, the citizens of Culpeper will go to the polls to vote for their choice for clerk of the Circuit Court.

Fortunately, most of us never have any need to come into direct contact with the clerk, but when we do, it is usually for something that is important and personal and has the potential to be quite intimidating.

For that reason the clerk needs to be a good listener, kind and respectful, patient, impartial with no prejudices or biases, truthful and honest, sympathetic and empathetic at times, and even-tempered.

It would be best if the clerk is knowledgeable and experienced in the field and has deep roots in the Culpeper community. Carson Beard checks all of these boxes.

Charles Oliver

Boston