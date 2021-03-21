 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: A clerk should be kind, empathetic, respectful
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: A clerk should be kind, empathetic, respectful

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a little over a week, the citizens of Culpeper will go to the polls to vote for their choice for clerk of the Circuit Court.

Fortunately, most of us never have any need to come into direct contact with the clerk, but when we do, it is usually for something that is important and personal and has the potential to be quite intimidating.

For that reason the clerk needs to be a good listener, kind and respectful, patient, impartial with no prejudices or biases, truthful and honest, sympathetic and empathetic at times, and even-tempered.

It would be best if the clerk is knowledgeable and experienced in the field and has deep roots in the Culpeper community. Carson Beard checks all of these boxes.

Charles Oliver

Boston

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE
Opinion

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE

The deadline for submission of election-related letters for the March 30 Culpeper County Special Election for clerk of the Circuit Court is no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News