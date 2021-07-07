LETTER: A counter-suggestion to Johnston's column on Native Americans

I am responding to Donnie Johnston’s Sunday, June 27 column, “U.S. needs a holiday to honor American Indians,” which was written after establishment of the Juneteenth national holiday (end of slavery).

Most of the working public would respond to Juneteenth, “Yes! another day off.” Those in government would have been foolish to vote no, but could have sensibly suggested combining Juneteenth, with, say, Martin Luther King day. That way the country might not have wasted billions on yet another employer-paid day off.

Johnston’s “I have Indian heritage” (à la Elizabeth Warren) attempts to make a case for a Native American national holiday. Why? ...Of course to reconcile the “genocidal” treatment by White people against the loving, peaceful, survival-sharing, non-warring tribes living contentedly in this beautiful land. Atrocities from both sides are well known. To single out the “bad” guy only perpetuates ill will for the entire nation. Scalping became proof that an enemy was killed, and Native Americans complied. Biblically, King David proved to King Saul he had destroyed an enemy by returning with unmentionable souvenirs. So really, little has changed.