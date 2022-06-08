LETTER: A crisis of truth

The Biden administration recently attempted to form a “disinformation governance board.” This board is simply liberals and democrats in the government claiming that they know what the truth is. It is an attempt to silence conservative opposition.

The proposed leader of this board was Nina Jankowicz, who has herself been an agent of “misinformation” in the very recent past.

Weeks before the 2020 election she said that the story about Hunter Biden‘s laptop was simply Russian disinformation. However, an article by Joe Concha in The Hill says, “it turns out the laptop from hell really is just that for Hunter Biden and possibly his father, the sitting president. The New York Times and The Washington Post, which both pushed the same conspiracy theory that the laptop came from Russia to hurt Joe Biden and help Donald Trump, recently confirmed that the laptop and its contents belong to Hunter Biden.”

In the same article, Concha further states, “Jankowicz was also a big fan of the now-discredited (and laughable) Steele dossier.”

A couple years ago liberals were calling Trump’s theory that COVID-19 came from a lab leak in China misinformation. Now, the Washington Post and almost everyone has accepted that this is a credible theory.

Fortunately Elon Musk is in the process of taking over Twitter for the purpose of free speech. Democrats should be very thankful because they will still get to share their misinformation, socialism and even Marxism. But, at least conservatives will not be cut off from sharing the truth. Truth is never afraid of the untruth. But the untruth is always afraid of the truth.

Raymond Bender

Culpeper