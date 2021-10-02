 Skip to main content
LETTER: A few seek to detract from Culpeper's real strengths
LETTER: A few seek to detract from Culpeper's real strengths

Judging all candidates based on association is equivalent to stereotyping based on race, religion, or sexual orientation. That judgment should be condemned in the same way.

There have been quite a few folks using terms such as divisive, division, and discourse over the last month or so. These are the buzzwords of Washington and national politics. My thought is people who use such words are the ones hoping to cause division in our town.

Recently, I spoke to a citizen who referenced a campaign sign tag-line, “make Culpeper kind again.” This citizen asked, “Since when are we not kind? Who is he to decide I am not kind?” A very good question, was the only response I could render.

Are those who say such things trying to inflame the opposite political party? Absolutely, but those people exist in both parties locally. They proceed afterward to “stir the pot.”

The people of Culpeper are smarter than falling for the games of these few. These few you will see in the comments responding to this letter, many who do not even live in Culpeper. So, what should we do as citizens of Culpeper? We should stop allowing pot-stirring and the intrusion of national politics in our town.

Ultimately, Culpeper has a big decision to make between now and Nov. 2. Are we going to allow national politics to decide our future, or the values we know make Culpeper strong—kindness, decency, and love?

God bless Culpeper and keep us strong.

Fred Sapp, Culpeper; candidate for Culpeper Town Council

