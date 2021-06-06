 Skip to main content
LETTER: A job well done: Thank you Chemung Contracting Corp.
Most of us are quick to complain about poor service or a substandard product, but we are hesitant to express appreciation to an organization or an individual for exceeding our expectations.

I would like to break that mindset by extending a heart felt thank you to Chemung Contracting Corporation for an outstanding job of paving the main road and five driveways in our Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Culpeper County.

Ed Dalrymple and his team; Jeff Holsinger, salesman; Steve Cooke, superintendent; Juan McIntosh, foreman, and crew members treated our project as though it was their own neighborhood. Having worked on construction crews during college, I can honestly say that these people were very attentive to respecting our property and giving us the best possible value for our investment.

It was refreshing to see Chemung Contracting Corporation not only give us a great job, but it exceeded our expectations. Knowing Ed Dalrymple personally, I expected nothing less. Thanks.

Francis Updike

Culpeper

