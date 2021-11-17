LETTER: A policy for bankruptcy, courtesy of Democrats

Remember the movie about baseball, “Field of Dreams,” and the line, “If you build they will come.”?

Back in March, 2020, when the government handouts began, we wrote that the lockdowns will end only when the state governors have squeezed every unearned penny out of U.S. taxpayers.

Well, Northam sure dug deep. First we heard of the $2.5 billion excess added to the state budget—nice going Dems.

Now we have a $654 million surplus to the Medicaid program. More begets more—they’ll come.

If we understand zero budgeting versus baseline budgeting, those two will become permanent because the state and federal budgets are baseline.

That is, last year’s budget plus any new stuff. It’s a bankrupt policy, folks. Again, nice going Dems.

Frank Sardina

Unionville