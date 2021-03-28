LETTER: A public pool in Culpeper is a great idea

I read with great pleasure the March 23 Culpeper Star-Exponent article, “Committee endorses concept of public pool behind Culpeper Depot,” about the recent Town Council Committee meeting where one of the topics was building an outdoor community pool. This idea seems to be very much a Culpeper-sized solution for a public amenity that has long been needed. As the many speakers said, this project would be an investment in our youth.
The Town of Culpeper should continue down its steady path of ever-increasing outdoor activities for its citizens. A public pool would be one more jewel in the crown that is the Town of Culpeper’s wonderful park system. With the proposed location near the train depot, I would like to say full steam ahead!
Ed Dunphy
Culpeper