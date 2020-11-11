LETTER: A Republican Senate is needed to balance Biden out

Recent reading has prompted me to reflect on the past four years and the balance of power between House, Senate and president.

Obamacare (ACA) is the consequence when one party controls all three branches. In other words, half the nation is disenfranchised.

The 2016 election resulted in satisfying a personal preference of two out of three—a Republican president to appoint conservative justices to the Supreme Court, and a Republican-majority Congress.

After the House went to a Democratic majority in 2018 our nation could once again enjoy bipartisan leadership. Our founders could breathe a sigh of relief that ‘good government’ will prevail.

Now in 2020, the Republican incumbent has all but destroyed America’s thoughts of honesty and integrity of the presidency. Imbecile opposition from the Democratic party and activist media for four years running has worn America out, leaving many adrift in political la-la land.

How to get back some semblance of good government in 2020?

The Supreme Court is now more conservative (originalist as opposed to textualist).