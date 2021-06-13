 Skip to main content
LETTER: A Rockwater fountain is nice, but eyeglasses artwork is not
editor's pick

Roque Castro, eyeglasses sculpture (copy) (copy)

Lizzie Castro, 9, sits inside a metal sculpture being welded by her father, Roque Castro (left), assisted by Tony Elkins (right), at Castro’s workshop in March. The new structure will be installed in Rockwater Park, but it is unclear where.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Rockwater Park is a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Town of Culpeper, and a wonderful place for children and adults to gather to experience the joys of nature and good exercise.

I applaud the decision to add an attractive and natural fountain in the pathway roundabout. The generous support from the Arts and Culture Center of Culpeper is greatly appreciated by all.

On the other hand, the “sculpture” of eyeglasses lacks any artistic significance. The great work of the Lions Club for those with vision loss is to be applauded. However, the proposed erection of “eyeglasses” in such a beautiful park is nonsensical.

Let the Lions place their work on private, not public land. The present LOVEwork sculpture is tacky enough. Once organizations are given permission to promote their causes on public property, we may rest assured it will become another political headache for the Town Council to address.

Charlie Crist

Culpeper

