LETTER: A separate group should weigh cases against police

For once I agree with Sheriff Scott Jenkins (Sept. 11 Star-Exponent, “Culpeper sheriff: Stripping police of ‘qualified immunity’ will increase crime”).

I spent 28 years in public service where liability was a constant threat. There are always those vindictive people who will file frivolous law suits forcing the defendant to spend time and money to prove they are innocent of the charge.

The solution is adding a special independent body to weigh the validity of the charge and defense of the accused officer. There needs to be an independent body to judge if a violation of the rights of the accused person has been compromised by the arresting officer.

Only when this independent body finds justification could the victim proceed with either legal or civil redress.

There is no doubt that excess force has been used in arrests by some police officers. It is also true that criminals have used excess force in resisting arrest.

The question is always who initiated the resistance or criminal restraint. It can’t be answered by a police review or by public protest. If we remove protection from liability, then the good officers will leave and the bad officers will remain and compound the problem.