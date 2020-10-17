LETTER: A vote for conservative values is critical

Our country faces several challenges that if not properly addressed, will successfully undermine our economic prosperity and further restrict our most cherished personal freedoms.

The burdens shouldered by the American people this past year have been exceedingly heavy, and everyday Virginians have not been spared. The effects of the coronavirus, coupled with a ham-fisted response from lawmakers, have intensified the anguish of millions of Virginians, especially for small business owners, working families, and our rural communities.

For years our Democratic delegation to Washington has prioritized national party politics over constituent interests, and Representative Spanberger is no exception. As everyday citizens across central Virginia await crucial relief from Washington, Representative Spanberger has acquiesced to the House Speaker in support of an untenable stimulus bill.

This bill not only delivers millions of taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants but eliminates crucial funding for policing. At a time when American citizens are struggling to pay bills and violent riots imperil our communities, this proposal is nothing short of outrageous.