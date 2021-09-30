LETTER: A younger perspective on Town Council

It’s voting season yet again, and while the stakes might not feel as mighty this time around, our local government is what most affects us and what we are most affected by. I just wanted to take a moment and whole-heartedly back B. Travis Brown for a seat on Town Council.

Like myself, Travis has lived in this town for the majority of his life. He’s seen it go through many different phases, and truly has a deep and abiding love for this community. We have had many conversations over the last few months about what could make this town better and what we as younger people might be able to bring to the table.

Travis will be a town councilman that will listen to the community and take seriously our concerns and suggestions. Every time I have brought something to him, he has listened, looked into and followed up with me. I fully believe that this is how he will continue to operate if elected to Town Council. He is also not willing to promise anything he’s not sure can actually be done, and that is something that I truly appreciate.

There are a lot of names on that ballot, a lot of people talking about “something new”—I believe that B. Travis Brown would bring something new to our town council. Look at his campaign platform, reach out to him with your questions, and I strongly recommend you give him your vote.