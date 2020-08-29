LETTER: Action must be taken to protect the infirm from predators

Nick Freitas is awesome! He has been one of the few people to actually listen and understand my situation.
I feel my father was taken advantage of while he was infirm and dying. Three people unrelated by blood to my father met with him roughly nine months before my father, Dr. John J. Payette Jr., died. I suspect this is when not only his assets but my grandmother’s were swept away, which was a complete change from my father’s long-term previously written wishes.
Someone was supposed to be representing my father—right? Were enough questions asked to understand my father’s previous legal plans for his children?
Freitas recognizes, and I agree, that although addressed through a 2012 State Crime Commission review resulting in 2013 law, more may need to be done.
If only the people involved and responsible would step up—more laws might not be needed. I still feel I am being threatened to silence. However, John Payette was my father and this is my story to tell.
If any reader has been placed in a similar situation, please reach out to me. Although new legislation should not be required to mend this situation, I am again thankful to Nick Freitas for his open mind and energy to potentially address it. We need input from others to help this potential new criminal legislation. Please share your story with us.
As a side note, Abigail Spanberger’s office was notified well over a year ago about my situation and asked to help. This may need Federal oversight. I feel I was stonewalled, again.
This is my opinion. Vote for Nick Freitas this November!
Tom Payette
Rapidan
