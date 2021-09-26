LETTER: Additional funding improves care for community

(An open letter to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson)
We recently received notice from the County Treasurer that the Voluntary Tax Contributions received during the 2020 tax collections on behalf of Culpeper Human Services/Youth Programs was $4,551.80 (18% of all contributions received); and Culpeper Human Services/Senior Programs was $4,188.39 (17% of all contributions received). This is a wonderful increase in both categories from last year!
On behalf of the Culpeper Human Services Board and staff, I am writing to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the County staff to offer our heartfelt appreciation for making this program possible.
When there is no other funding source available to us, we use these funds for youth to purchase car seats for various purposes, after hours emergency food, formula and diapers, foster parent training needs, hotel accommodations for out-of-town grandparents taking custody of their grandchildren (thus avoiding the foster care system), generators to assist families with children who need medications refrigerated or electricity for oxygen tank operation, and prescription and over-the-counter medications for children.
When there is no other funding source available to us, we use these funds for seniors to purchase beds and linens, fans and window units, after-hours emergency food, depends, security deposits and utilities to keep seniors in their own homes for as long as possible, temporary hotel accommodations while finding permanent housing, bus tickets for stranded seniors, car repairs, and other needs like diabetic shoes and socks and some medical equipment.
Our mission states, “To be a leader with other community partners to promote self-reliance and provide protection and support to enable individuals and families to fulfill their potential.”
These added funds help Culpeper Human Services meet our mission and we appreciate the County as a partner. We especially appreciate every person who checked “yes” on the form and made a contribution to these programs. We live in one of the most giving communities in the commonwealth.
Lisa Ann Peacock
Director, Culpeper County Human Services