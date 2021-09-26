LETTER: Additional funding improves care for community

(An open letter to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson)

We recently received notice from the County Treasurer that the Voluntary Tax Contributions received during the 2020 tax collections on behalf of Culpeper Human Services/Youth Programs was $4,551.80 (18% of all contributions received); and Culpeper Human Services/Senior Programs was $4,188.39 (17% of all contributions received). This is a wonderful increase in both categories from last year!

On behalf of the Culpeper Human Services Board and staff, I am writing to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the County staff to offer our heartfelt appreciation for making this program possible.

When there is no other funding source available to us, we use these funds for youth to purchase car seats for various purposes, after hours emergency food, formula and diapers, foster parent training needs, hotel accommodations for out-of-town grandparents taking custody of their grandchildren (thus avoiding the foster care system), generators to assist families with children who need medications refrigerated or electricity for oxygen tank operation, and prescription and over-the-counter medications for children.

