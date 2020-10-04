LETTER: Advertising message at cemetery is insensitive

Hillcrest Memory Gardens, owned by Pennsylvania-based Stonemor Corp., is located on State Route 229 Jeffersonton. Hillcrest is a perpetual-care garden. Management recently took down the main entrance sign with the name of the cemetery on it and have not replaced it.

Last week I went to visit my son’s grave and was greeted by an appalling sign. I was shocked and immediately went to the office but found it closed. I then placed a call and left a message. No one has returned a call to me yet.

This awful sign disturbs the dignity and tranquility of Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. It is huge, 4 feet by 6 feet as you drive by at the entrance. The front and back of the signs have different messages…

One side has huge yellow baby ducks with lettering stating

“GET YOUR DUCKS IN A ROW.”

The other side says:

“Personalized and Affordable Private Estates Available.”

I am appalled and saddened by this total disregard for the bereaved families who go to visit their loved ones final resting place!