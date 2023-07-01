Agricultural lands in Culpeper County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices including streambank stabilization and water quality filter strips on croplands.

The commonwealth is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects arrive. The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadlines approach.

Although significant program sign up occurred during the most recent several years of record levels of funding, now is a good time to contact district staff and explore project options. CSWCD program funding will remain very high for the coming year, although funding amounts beyond that are unknown. Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time.

CSWCD encourages producers to explore options with us at no cost.

The CSWCD has highly skilled employees who are well trained in both the technical aspects of conservation management and program delivery. Staff members assist producers in developing conservation plans that work for their operation and navigating program opportunities. Not all programs are created equal and staff members assist applicants in understanding the options and choosing the program that suits their farm’s needs.

Anyone interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the district at 540/825-8591.

Stephanie Rose DeNicola-Turner

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District