LETTER: Alumni association thanks public for support

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, Inc. wishes to express thanks for the community’s overwhelming support of its Scholarship Fund.

As a result of the collaborative efforts of entrepreneur Japreshia Clark and the Carver history committee who spearheaded the Black Expo Scholarship Fund Raiser on Saturday, Aug. 28, our financial circumstances are promising.

We are most delighted to report that monies totaling nearly $14,000 will enable us to resume our legacy of serving descendants of our alumni in the four-county area and beyond. Since our compliance with COVID-19 restrictions for social gathering severely inhibited our fundraising efforts, we were not able to adequately honor our commitment to financially assist eligible graduating seniors for the 2021 school year.

As a consequence of the prolific outpouring of donations from alumni, friends, and miscellaneous sales, we received many generous donations, some anonymous, and we are very grateful for the participation of the Black Expo vendors who highlighted and contributed to the success of the event. In addition to the vendors, Charles and Michele Jameson donated a New Year’s getaway raffle to Club Wyndam National Harbor from December 31, 2021, to January 3, 2022. (Contact Rev. Frank Lewis 540/661-2071 for more information.)