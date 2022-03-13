LETTER: Amazon project will inevitably change Culpeper

I am writing in response to the Wednesday, March 9, Star-Exponent article titled ”Amazon data center, housing development rezoning’s go to Culpeper planners.”

As someone who has just moved into Culpeper recently, I find the idea of an Amazon center to be conflicting, yet inspiring.

Culpeper is special in that it’s a fine hybrid of a rural and urban community. It’s special because the families in it, from my experience, all are associating with each other, something that I feel has become a past-time process.

With an Amazon center, this will be able to open new jobs, as well as allowing new families to the local community. This is something that can benefit our community, but also damage it if done the improper way.

Sociologist Emile Durkheim’s ideology of society represents this idea. He talked about the importance of society and how a community must be collective. I reference this because with a large industrial building such as a new Amazon facility, new workers must be introduced to the community. If this facility turns out to become a success, the demand for multiple new buildings will be requested, which in turn will lead to a societal shift from a more rural community, to a much more urban community.

What makes Culpeper what it is today is its tight community where each individual feels connected. The up-rise of a more urban community focus could cause us to lose what is so great about where we live.

Peter Rolando Culpeper