LETTER: Americans are concerned about election integrity

Despite the abject denial of its existence, in the August 9 Star-Exponent article, “Younkin speaks at ‘election integrity’ rally at Liberty University,” by Patrick Wilson, readers might be interested to hear that, yes, Americans, Virginians and citizens in and around Culpeper County are concerned about election fraud.
Recent polls reveal that a majority of Americans are concerned about free and fair elections, including support for a voter identification requirement and election audits.
Some analysis of 2020 Virginia election data reveals significant aberrations in several counties that deserve scrutiny. While this is not definitive proof of fraud, there are clearly opportunities for fraud that the single risk-limiting audit would not detect. To that end, the Culpeper, Campbell, Orange, Russell and Suffolk County Republican Committees have all called for forensic investigations of the 2020 election. Forensic audits would restore transparency and trust.
The main support Wilson provides for his view in the Youngkin article is little more than his repeated assertion that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. Evidence to suggest otherwise is not that hard to find and polls indicate that holding this alternate view is anything but extreme. The argument that doubting the election process somehow undermines the democratic process is weak and smacks of self-interest. Doubt of political outcomes should serve like skepticism of scientific outcomes by helping us get to the truth.