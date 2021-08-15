LETTER: Americans are concerned about election integrity

Despite the abject denial of its existence, in the August 9 Star-Exponent article, “Younkin speaks at ‘election integrity’ rally at Liberty University,” by Patrick Wilson, readers might be interested to hear that, yes, Americans, Virginians and citizens in and around Culpeper County are concerned about election fraud.

Recent polls reveal that a majority of Americans are concerned about free and fair elections, including support for a voter identification requirement and election audits.

Some analysis of 2020 Virginia election data reveals significant aberrations in several counties that deserve scrutiny. While this is not definitive proof of fraud, there are clearly opportunities for fraud that the single risk-limiting audit would not detect. To that end, the Culpeper, Campbell, Orange, Russell and Suffolk County Republican Committees have all called for forensic investigations of the 2020 election. Forensic audits would restore transparency and trust.