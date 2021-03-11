LETTER: An endorsement by Corbin confirms Beard's competence

Having read the flyer sent out by Marshall Keene, it seems that the campaign for Clerk of the Court has become a partisan political fight.

Constitutional officers SERVE the people, they do not represent them, therefore political affiliation is irrelevant

As a former member of the Culpeper County Electoral Board, I worked closely with Janice Corbin, then Clerk of the Court, during and after every election. I found her to be extremely helpful, competent and efficient.

I never knew, nor needed to know, what her political views were. That was nothing to do with her job. The fact that she has endorsed Carson Beard, after having worked with him for six years, is as good a recommendation as anyone should need. As for qualifications, Carson has experience of the position and is doing a fine job as interim Clerk.

I am not a “prominent local Democrat,” not even an inconspicuous one, as referred to in Mr. Keene’s flyer. I am a citizen of this county who will be voting for the best man for the job. There is no doubt in my Republican mind that that man is Carson Beard.

Mary Dale

Remington