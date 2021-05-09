LETTER: An object lesson on complacency and the national debt

Can we really trust meteorologists to keep us informed on man-made global warming?

They can’t control the “jet stream” bringing us our current, random “Arctic spring,” let alone convince us that CO2 emissions can be controlled and will turn our planet into a desert.

CO2 emissions along with oxygen producing vegetation are life-giving to humans and every other creature.

But that’s not why I wrote this.

The Thursday, May 6 edition of the Star-Exponent asks a weather-related question, or “fun fact” on page 2.

“How much does the earth’s atmosphere weigh?” Answer: Approximately 5,600 trillion tons.

Fifth-grade math teaches that when we express a number in multiple thousands we refer to it in the next higher magnitude.

Thus “5,600 trillion tons” becomes 5.6 quadrillion tons. Makes a mere trillion look smaller, just like the government’s bogus money tree.

The (mostly) Democrats are causing a complacency regarding never-to-be reconciled national debt.

“Familiarity breeds contempt” as it were. Now the Weather Channel is getting in on the act.