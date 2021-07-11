LETTER: An update to claims about Crazy Horse monument

In a letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Star-Exponent, “A counter-suggestion to Johnston’s column on Native Americans,” Frank Sardina suggested that Donnie Johnston “activate a GoFundMe account” for the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It isn’t a bad idea, but I think Mr. Sardina needs to be updated, as his visit to the monument was nearly fifty years ago.

In 1939, Chief Henry Standing Bear of the Oglala Lakota approached the Polish sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski (who had worked on Mt. Rushmore with Gutzon Borglum) to build a monument to their hero—Crazy Horse.

A mountain on Indian lands was donated for the purpose, but I doubt that even the chief imagined that Korczak would turn the entire mountain into the sculpture; however, that’s the plan that Korczak conceived.

It is sculpture by dynamite. Today, his children and grandchildren continue the work. The head and face, nine stories tall, is completed, and visitors can stand on the 65-foot outstretched arm for a view over the Black Hills.