LETTER: Annette Hyde deserves your vote

I am writing to tell readers why I believe Annette Hyde would be a good choice for District 30 residents as our next delegate to Richmond.
Annette has abundant energy and the intelligence and ability to listen as issues come up. Her decision-making style is to use engagement and directness, a blend of “head, heart and principles.” Annette is tough, resilient, and persistent. We are still dealing with COVID conditions in this district, but Annette is adapting and facing these responsibly to campaign with energy and share her capacity for public service and ask for your vote.
Annette’s “head and heart” are shaped by her childhood family’s military experience, the education she pursued and the challenges she overcame to learn how to focus her energies on achieving success. She does that by mastering what she cares about, and follows through working as a citizen, parent and employee in suburban and rural communities. She has intelligently directed her energies to the local health, education and welfare challenges she and others have experienced in Virginia. Her commitment is to working together to use state government as a partner in making the local community more vibrant.
Annette will partner with others throughout District 30 based on her view that active, creative public service can be a force for supporting and energizing: both in problem-solving as our area grows and in celebration of our rural Virginia resources.
Mail-in voting begins Sept. 17. Call your County Registrar’s office now for a ballot. This has been about Annette’s character and commitment to public service. For all the specifics, check out her informative website—then compare it to the record of the current delegate, whose narrowness and lack of interest in the whole of the district does not deserve another term.
Carol T. Nelson
Reva