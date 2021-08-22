LETTER: Annette Hyde deserves your vote

I am writing to tell readers why I believe Annette Hyde would be a good choice for District 30 residents as our next delegate to Richmond.

Annette has abundant energy and the intelligence and ability to listen as issues come up. Her decision-making style is to use engagement and directness, a blend of “head, heart and principles.” Annette is tough, resilient, and persistent. We are still dealing with COVID conditions in this district, but Annette is adapting and facing these responsibly to campaign with energy and share her capacity for public service and ask for your vote.

Annette’s “head and heart” are shaped by her childhood family’s military experience, the education she pursued and the challenges she overcame to learn how to focus her energies on achieving success. She does that by mastering what she cares about, and follows through working as a citizen, parent and employee in suburban and rural communities. She has intelligently directed her energies to the local health, education and welfare challenges she and others have experienced in Virginia. Her commitment is to working together to use state government as a partner in making the local community more vibrant.