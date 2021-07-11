 Skip to main content
LETTER: Annette Hyde is a good neighbor, community contributor
LETTER: Annette Hyde is a good neighbor, community contributor

CulpeperFest 21 Annette Hyde.JPG (copy)

House of Delegates 30th District Democratic nominee Annette Hyde in her booth during CulpeperFest in June.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

I would like to say that my friend Annette Hyde has been a great yoga teacher, but more significantly a good person.

She has volunteered with the Empower Culpeper food distribution program over the last year during the COVID crisis. I am also aware that she has manned the COVID hotline for the Madison County Health Department and has volunteered at the Reva Fire Department.

She is the kind of neighbor I am happy to have. I am an independent and am not sure how I will vote in the fall, but I feel strongly that Annette, who is running for Delegate in Virginia’s 30th District, is a good, honest person who is not afraid to stand up and speak up for what she believes in, and that says a lot!

Cathy Pruett

Culpeper

