LETTER: Annette Hyde is a good neighbor, community contributor

She has volunteered with the Empower Culpeper food distribution program over the last year during the COVID crisis. I am also aware that she has manned the COVID hotline for the Madison County Health Department and has volunteered at the Reva Fire Department.

She is the kind of neighbor I am happy to have. I am an independent and am not sure how I will vote in the fall, but I feel strongly that Annette, who is running for Delegate in Virginia’s 30th District, is a good, honest person who is not afraid to stand up and speak up for what she believes in, and that says a lot!