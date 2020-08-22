LETTER: Anti-Trump vitriol is getting old

To those in Culpeper who hate President Trump more than they love our country, the constant barrage of politically biased hot air is becoming more pathetic and stale with each publication.
In the August 14 Star-Exponent, Mike McClary (“Spanberger tackles vital issues, in bipartisan way”) and Ed Dunphy (“Trump just killed America”) took great liberties with the truth to push their narrative.
McClary called the “violence and the destruction of private property, unfortunate collateral damage“ during riots across the country. With over 80 days of rioting in Portland, the Democratic-run city has allowed, ignored and encouraged lawlessness and anarchy with impunity. Sheriff Jenkins would not stand for this destruction in Culpeper!
Ed Dunphy tried to blame the president for the coronavirus and resulting job losses. President Trump was called xenophobic and fear-mongering by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for closing all travel from China. Two months later, Biden agreed it was the right move.
Dunphy next alleges that the president’s executive order granting relief from collecting payroll taxes would lead to insolvency of Social Security and Medicare. Obama did the same thing in 2012 and received praise from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Obama Care raided Social Security for mega bucks.
The Democratic Convention has become every socialist’s showcase. No speaker mentioned the riots in many cities and the resulting property damage, injuries and deaths, including police officers, since it doesn’t fit their political narrative.
The Democrats have only mentioned free health care, (including illegal immigrants) free college tuition, gun confiscation, the Green New Deal and defund the police. WOW!
keep in mind, we are electing a president in November to get results. We are not electing a best friend. Like him or hate him, President Trump has produced the best economy in our history with every demographic sharing the benefits.
The simple truth is that if every benefit is free from the government, the government effectively controls your life. There will be no freedoms left.
That’s very scary to anyone who has half a brain and cherishes our freedom and liberty.
Francis Updike
Culpeper