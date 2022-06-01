LETTER: Armed guards and open carry don't make sense

For the past couple days, I’ve seen a ton of posts saying that the way to prevent mass shootings is to have armed guards.

First off, mass shootings in this country happen everywhere. Churches, schools, malls, movie theaters… so should we just have an armed guard everywhere?

Secondly, even if we put an armed guard everywhere, how is that armed guard gonna know who’s the bad guy? The same people who are saying put armed guards everywhere are the people who also believe in open carrying. So if you’re carrying a gun, and you walk up to a mall, that armed guard is likely to kill you. How are they supposed to know if you’re there to kill others or just get some new kicks? Are the armed guards supposed to shoot anybody with a gun or just follow that person until they see you drawing your gun?

And finally, an armed guard is not hard to get past. Do you really think if an armed gunman goes to a school trying to kill children then he’s gonna stop because he sees an armed guard? No! He’s gonna shoot the guard first and then continue with his plan! That’s just determining his first target… He’s not gonna think, “Well, I’m here to kill as many people as I can, but there’s a dude over there with a gun so I gotta change my plan.” …No, he’ll shoot the armed guard and then continue with his horrific plan.

Dmitry Huss

Culpeper