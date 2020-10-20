LETTER: Article about Dominion opened my eyes on renewable energy

Anyone who missed the article, “A Dominion lobbying blitz will raise your electric bills,” in the Sunday, Oct. 18 edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, should definitely take the time to read it.

The article was about the Virginia Clean Economy Act and was an eye-opening read for me with all of the back-room negotiations involving Dominion Energy and different state legislators with Dominion definitely coming out as the winner after the negotiating was finished.

After reading this article, it answered a question one of our county supervisors had regarding the number of solar farm applications Culpeper county was receiving. These renewable energy projects are ‘cash cows’ for the utility companies, with little or no risk involved.

In a nutshell, the Clean Economy Act puts Virginia on the same path that California is currently traveling, the largest state in the union with technology making up a large part of the state’s economy—and the state cannot keep the lights on for its citizens.