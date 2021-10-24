LETTER: Article about workplace racism was interesting, insightful

I found your article intriguing. I loved how the article makes a deep impression and interpretation of the racial misconduct in Tesla’s workplace. I agree with the view about Tesla’s vice president, Valerie Workman, and response to the racial misconduct against the African American contractor. It seemed like in her response that Workman had a negative attitude directed toward this man, which could possibly be one of the reasons why there was so much racial misconduct in this workplace. Another reason for this is probably because when he first brought it up and reported it they failed to make change for this.