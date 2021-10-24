LETTER: Article about workplace racism was interesting, insightful

I am writing in response to the Culpeper Star-Exponent article titled, ”Labor Law: A California jury gave Tesla $137 million” reasons to prevent and stop racial misconduct in the workplace published on your website Oct. 18.
I found your article intriguing. I loved how the article makes a deep impression and interpretation of the racial misconduct in Tesla’s workplace. I agree with the view about Tesla’s vice president, Valerie Workman, and response to the racial misconduct against the African American contractor. It seemed like in her response that Workman had a negative attitude directed toward this man, which could possibly be one of the reasons why there was so much racial misconduct in this workplace. Another reason for this is probably because when he first brought it up and reported it they failed to make change for this.
These supervisors and employees are able to do this racial misconduct because they are going unquestioned and aren’t getting disciplined for it. I’m glad this man who experienced this all was able to receive compensation money for this treatment. Hopefully, this will help Tesla realize they need to make some changes. The article was very thought-out, well-written, organized, and got right to the point. Thank you!