 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

LETTER: Article placement sends wrong message

  • 1
Flurry of action as House, Senate hit legislative deadline (copy)

Virginia del Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, gestures during debate on an abortion bill during the House session at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

 Steve Helber

What a shame the Star-Exponent placed the article “Two Abortion bills clear House in Virginia General Assembly” in the Friday, February 18 Faith & Values section rather than in the news section. Such placement only encourages those who conflate individuals’ private medical decisions with perceived religious tenets and pro-birth-only ideology, as well as encourages extreme right-wing politicians’ endeavors to garner political power through restricting the female half of America’s citizenry from their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as endowed to them by their Creator.

Carolyn Walker

Culpeper

1 comment

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Culpeper is not "Red"

LETTER: Culpeper is not "Red"

The pictures of protesters waiting to see the President’s motorcade on Thursday were shocking. Why would someone greet the President of the Un…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert