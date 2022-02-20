LETTER: Article placement sends wrong message

What a shame the Star-Exponent placed the article “Two Abortion bills clear House in Virginia General Assembly” in the Friday, February 18 Faith & Values section rather than in the news section. Such placement only encourages those who conflate individuals’ private medical decisions with perceived religious tenets and pro-birth-only ideology, as well as encourages extreme right-wing politicians’ endeavors to garner political power through restricting the female half of America’s citizenry from their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as endowed to them by their Creator.