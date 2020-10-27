LETTER: As a farmer I support Spanberger for Congress

I am a farmer in Virginia’s 7th District. I want our government to get away from this environment of “executive actions.” Our legislators need to work together to make the laws and leave the executive branch to implement those laws.
I have recently learned that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the first ever “Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.” Out of 435 legislators, our 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger was selected as one of the top 20 in the House of Representatives.
“Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders like Congresswoman Spanberger, who have the courage to pursue common ground and bold bipartisan solutions to America’s greatest challenges,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark.
This month Rep. Spanberger also received the “Friend of the Farm” award from the American Farm Bureau Federation. Some may identify the 7th District as urban, but seven of its ten counties are rural. She serves on the House Agriculture Committee and chair of the subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.
She was recognized for her work on the landmark United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal. Agriculture exports make up a large portion of both our national and Virginia economy. She collected data from local farmers to provide important input directly to the White House that was vital to Virginia agriculture. This is just one more example of her work across the aisle.
I believe one of the most misused campaign phrases is the ability to “work across the aisle.” Some consider that attribute as good and others might say they can never support any issue of the “other party.”
Some may say that phrase means you must compromise your values. I believe there are usually some good ideas from either party. Bipartisanship is not only good but one of the most important traits to good governance.
With both of these awards, I think we can be proud to have the best of the best representing our 7th District, so let’s send Abigail Spanberger back to Congress.
Max Timberlake, Jr.
Powhatan
