LETTER: As a farmer I support Spanberger for Congress

I am a farmer in Virginia’s 7th District. I want our government to get away from this environment of “executive actions.” Our legislators need to work together to make the laws and leave the executive branch to implement those laws.

I have recently learned that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the first ever “Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.” Out of 435 legislators, our 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger was selected as one of the top 20 in the House of Representatives.

“Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders like Congresswoman Spanberger, who have the courage to pursue common ground and bold bipartisan solutions to America’s greatest challenges,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark.

This month Rep. Spanberger also received the “Friend of the Farm” award from the American Farm Bureau Federation. Some may identify the 7th District as urban, but seven of its ten counties are rural. She serves on the House Agriculture Committee and chair of the subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.