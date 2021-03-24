LETTER: Attorney notes Beard's ability to administer clerk duties

As a Republican and defense counsel practicing in Culpeper County, I support Carson Beard as the best qualified candidate to master the daunting duties of the clerk of Circuit Court.

Those duties are delineated at www.courts.state.va.us/courts/circuit/resources/cccdl.pdf. For those disinclined to wade through ninety-nine pages, just the table of contents listing the various duties is five pages long, single-spaced. The Index listing the 990 referenced statutes is nine pages.

Carson has worked in the clerk’s office for over six years, as assistant clerk, deputy clerk, and presently as interim clerk of Circuit Court since Janice Corbin’s retirement. He needs no on-the-job training for the 800-plus duties he must carry out. Disciplined, focused, and detail-oriented, Carson has the ideal skill set and character to effectively, efficiently, timely, and evenhandedly serve as the Circuit clerk and administer the office, its records and bookkeeping.

In addition, Carson was appointed by Circuit Judge Susan Whitlock to serve on the Drug Court Committee from its inception and will be familiar with the mechanics of that Court when it is ultimately operating.