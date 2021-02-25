LETTER: Attorney recognizes value of qualified clerk

I am writing to express my support for Carson Beard, for Clerk of Culpeper Circuit Court. I have practiced law in Culpeper for more than 32 years, during which time I have experienced three elected clerks and one appointed interim clerk, Carson Beard.

The job of the clerk may look easy to an outsider, but only because the general public has no idea of the depth and breadth of what the job entails. In many ways law is very much a “cross the T’s and dot the I’s” kind of business—attention to detail is paramount. The slightest misstep can result in great miscarriage of justice. Carson has proven himself to be up to the task.

In the six years that Carson has been in the clerk’s office, he has imbued the office with confidence and professionalism. We often speak of persons as being “old souls.” Carson is that and more—he has a level of maturity and dignity the office requires. He is genuine and honest and helpful.

I cannot imagine the tailspin the Clerk’s Office will experience if he is not voted in as the next Clerk. This is not party politics—this is a vote for the good of Culpeper County. I urge you to join me in support of Carson Beard for Clerk.

Monica Chernin

Culpeper