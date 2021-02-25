 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Attorney recognizes value of qualified clerk
0 comments
editor's pick top story

LETTER: Attorney recognizes value of qualified clerk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carson Beard, Janice Corbin (copy)

Janice Corbin (right), Culpeper’s former Circuit Court clerk, introduces Clerk Carson Beard, who is running for a full term in a March 30 special election.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

I am writing to express my support for Carson Beard, for Clerk of Culpeper Circuit Court. I have practiced law in Culpeper for more than 32 years, during which time I have experienced three elected clerks and one appointed interim clerk, Carson Beard.

The job of the clerk may look easy to an outsider, but only because the general public has no idea of the depth and breadth of what the job entails. In many ways law is very much a “cross the T’s and dot the I’s” kind of business—attention to detail is paramount. The slightest misstep can result in great miscarriage of justice. Carson has proven himself to be up to the task.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the six years that Carson has been in the clerk’s office, he has imbued the office with confidence and professionalism. We often speak of persons as being “old souls.” Carson is that and more—he has a level of maturity and dignity the office requires. He is genuine and honest and helpful.

I cannot imagine the tailspin the Clerk’s Office will experience if he is not voted in as the next Clerk. This is not party politics—this is a vote for the good of Culpeper County. I urge you to join me in support of Carson Beard for Clerk.

Monica Chernin

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Saving America's battlefields
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Saving America's battlefields

Having lived in Richmond nearly 35 years, I cannot tell you how many times I have flown in and out of the city’s airport. On incoming flights, as we prepare to land, I sometimes glance out my window trying to imagine what the landscape must have looked like a century and a half ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News