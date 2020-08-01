Decades ago, Republicans were the abolitionists, led by Abe Lincoln. They were also against “Jim Crow” laws and fought against marginalizing African Americans.
Later, the Democratic Party cleaned up their act, and took actions to appear as if they were helping inner city and other marginalized people. They targeted minorities for their vote, and many Democrats won positions as governor, mayor, city council and more.
After several decades, the evidence is clear that these states and large cities have stayed on a downward spiral—think Seattle, Portland, Baltimore, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. Illinois and California are seriously in debt thru financial mismanagement, under very left leadership.
More recently, all who follow the news have seen the formerly moderate Democratic party being hijacked by elements of the far left, and even socialists. A computer search of “American socialist” will show its roots and history in communism, such as in the old USSR. Socialism did not work there, and has not been successful in Cuba, Iran, or Venezuela.
Among the “protesters” in large cities, many anarchists have found cover to commit serious crimes. Several of political “leaders” have either denied these crimes, or made excuses for the mayhem, including mayors of Chicago, New York, Seattle, Portland, and others, some wanting to “defund” the police.
Please think carefully when you go to vote, socialism will take our country down that spiral also.
Thomas A. Johnson
Culpeper
