LETTER: Beard is epitome of small-town values and service

Since the announcement of the special election for clerk of the Circuit Court, I have closely followed the campaigns of both candidates.

Carson Beard is the epitome of small-town values and service. He has run a clean campaign with a focus on his qualifications and knowledge of the position. Carson Beard has addressed every question, doubt, and attack with professionalism and grace despite the petty attempts made to discredit him.

The duties of the Culpeper County clerk of Circuit Court require a candidate who is nonpartisan in his practices. This is imperative because the position affects all residents, regardless of party. There is no room to unabashedly benefit one party over another.

The fact that many Culpeper County residents had little knowledge of this job or heard negativity about it until this special election was announced speaks volumes about the efficiency and skill with which the Culpeper County Circuit Court has been operated for decades.

Carson Beard’s only public, accepted endorsement is from former Clerk Janice Corbin who has trained him for the last six years. Carson Beard is fully prepared to take over this position and has been doing so since Corbin retired; I trust he will continue to serve Culpeper County with the same detail-oriented focus and commitment.