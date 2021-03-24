 Skip to main content
LETTER: Beard knows how to do the job of clerk
LETTER: Beard knows how to do the job of clerk

As the election for Culpeper County clerk of the Circuit Court draws near I keep hearing more and more partisan politics from those on the right.

This is a non-partisan position. This is a job that you work up to and the election should be between those who have experience in that type of work. Instead its being used to be divisive and tear the community apart.

When looking at the two people running there is really only one who has experience in the job and that is Carson Beard. The other gentleman may have worked around the court house but that is not how you gain experience. If he wants the position then he needs to work up to it.

Would you hire a landscaper to do electrical work on your house? After all, they have worked around a house. No. you would hire the electrician, because you want it done right.

So if you want things done right, hire the guy that has experience in doing the job.

Lynda Bloomberg

Boston, Culpeper County

