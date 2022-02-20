LETTER: Biden criticism is not 'blue' or 'red' issue

I am writing in response to the February 13 letter to the editor in the Star-Exponent, “Culpeper is not ‘red’.”
- In his letter, the writer asks why would citizens greet the president with a sign that reads “ FJoe Biden.” May I suggest to the author that the reason could be “frustration” or “buyers’ remorse”?
Joe Biden’s candidacy was sold to the American voters as him being the great “healer” of the political divisiveness created by the previous administration and bringing the country back together. Biden’s foreign and domestic policies were supposed to better the lives of all Americans, but sadly Biden’s campaign promises have failed to materialize. Some voters will go as far as to say the promises made by Biden on the campaign trail were lies, used to get votes. This accusation may be true since, when asked, people seem to have a tough time naming anything Biden has done that has made their lives better.
The letter-writer is wrong to think that this a “red” or “blue” issue. This is an American problem and its citizens are seeing their country slip into a third-world status. They want this to change.
To see the proof of this, look at the recent Democratic polls. The overwhelming majority want the Democratic party to nominate someone other than Biden to run for president in 2024.
Elections have consequences, and I hope voters have learned how to make the consequences positive ones.
David Carpenter
Mitchells