LETTER: Biden criticism is not 'blue' or 'red' issue

Joe Biden’s candidacy was sold to the American voters as him being the great “healer” of the political divisiveness created by the previous administration and bringing the country back together. Biden’s foreign and domestic policies were supposed to better the lives of all Americans, but sadly Biden’s campaign promises have failed to materialize. Some voters will go as far as to say the promises made by Biden on the campaign trail were lies, used to get votes. This accusation may be true since, when asked, people seem to have a tough time naming anything Biden has done that has made their lives better.