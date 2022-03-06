LETTER: Biden made America reliant on Russian oil

On day one of his presidency, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and halted drilling in the Arctic refuge. Gas prices went from $2.46 per gallon when Biden became president to $3.44 per gallon on Dec 6, 2021.

A Senate Republican Policy Committee article states that, “In 2019, for the first time in nearly 70 years, the United States became a net total energy exporter and the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world. President Joe Biden has made it his mission to reverse these achievements.”

It is no coincidence that Vladimir Putin took over Crimea in 2014 under a Democratic president and is now taking over Ukraine under a Democratic president. It is no coincidence that none of this happened during the four years of Donald Trump’s leadership. Biden’s incompetence in fumbling the Afghanistan withdrawal and his weak foreign policy along with this green energy policy are directly encouraging and enabling Putin’s murderous aggression in Ukraine.

{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Biden and the Democrats are trying to please the progressive wing of the party and support green energy. This means less oil production in the United States and purchasing more oil abroad, including millions of dollars per day from Russia. In this way Biden is causing Americans to enable Putin to use our money to buy weapons to kill people in Ukraine.{/span}

With some mild sanctions, Biden is attempting to appear to be doing something to stop Putin. But it’s actually hypocritical, since we are still providing Russia with $55 million each and every day. Biden should immediately cut off all purchasing of oil from Russia and set the example for other European countries to follow. He should support and enact a bill introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called the American Energy Independence Act of 2022.

Raymond Bender

Culpeper