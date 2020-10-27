LETTER: Biden was part of past poor economic decisions

The economy is similar to a baby, it cannot be thrown into cold water or hot water. It must be treated gently.

This is something that Obama and Biden never learned. Remember the “Cash for Clunkers” blunder that the Obama/Biden administration came up with? It created an economic vacuum!

When those “older” cars were traded in, they had to be destroyed along with their titles. Not to be resold to any foreign countries, which would have eliminated the economic burden that YOU, the American citizen, has still to pay for that fiasco.

With the purchasing of all those new vehicles, again, there was an economic vacuum because new vehicles were not needed by those who would have been buying them to replace their old vehicles. So, car manufacturing facilities then had to let their employees go.

With these new cars, fewer new parts were needed, so auto parts stores were closed because of it, along with the companies that made those parts. Used car businesses were shut down because used cars were destroyed. Some new car dealerships also closed down because fewer people needed new cars. Millions of people were then unemployed.

Yes, Biden was part of that debacle. Remember this when you go to vote!

Frederic Behrens

Powhatan