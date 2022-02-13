LETTER: Biden's aim was to help Spanberger

After Virginia Republicans swept all three state-wide offices and gained a majority in the House of Delegates this past November, no Virginia Democrat is safe ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger knows she’s in big trouble, and it goes without saying that’s the real reason Joe Biden visited her district Thursday to tout his radical “Build Back Broke” agenda.

In the 117th Congress, Spanberger has voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, proving that she’s just as willing to embrace a radical agenda as the rest of her party, despite her critical comments of Joe Biden’s spending package and “catch and release,” soft on crime agenda.

Spanberger can try to straddle the line between what’s good for Virginia voters and what’s good for Joe Biden all she wants, but voters in the Old Dominion certainly see through her inconsistent political posturing.

That’s why the 7th Congressional District voted to elect Glenn Youngkin as governor by roughly 11 percentage points last November. Joe Biden’s agenda is bad for Abigail Spanberger and even worse for Virginia voters.

David Crissman Culpeper