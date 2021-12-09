 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Blue and Red Santa project blesses community
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Blue and Red Santa project blesses community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0453.jpg (copy)

Children meet with Santa Claus at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday as part of the Blue and Red Santa Project.

 photos by DEVIN PAYNE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

On Behalf of the Blue and Red Santa Project we would like to say a big ”Thank you.”

Thank You to all those who donated, and to all of our numerous volunteers.

This event could not have happened without all of your help. It was a huge success. We think there were a lot of very happy children.

Thank you to the Culpeper Fraternal Order of Eagles, who cooked all the wonderful food; Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the event and letting us take over their charter hall; and Culpeper Walmart for letting us take over their store on Saturday.

As always, thanks to Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Town Police for your support and promoting this organization.

The Culpeper Police Department and The Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department have joined forces to spread the joy of Christmas. The Blue & Red Santa project was created to give back to the community these departments serve.

This program has helped our local schools by providing much-needed school supplies and other various items. We have been able to assist with Culpeper Community Christmas Basket and Doris’s Angel Tree. This year, more than ever, these families need our help.

This project works closely with the Department of Human Services. Local police officers, firefighters and community volunteers will be taking the families shopping. This project is a community effort to support local families so they can celebrate the holidays. We will be purchasing items based on the needs of the children with an emphasis in clothing. This project cannot be accomplished without the assistance of the community.

Additionally, we have partnered with the Culpeper Fraternal Order of Eagles and they furnished each child with hygiene products, and PetSmart donated a stuffed animal for every child.

Steve Corbin, president

Board of Directors,

Blue and Red Santa Project

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Holding extremists accountable
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Holding extremists accountable

The violent 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville was a sickening and awful ordeal that no community should have to endure. The sight of neo-Nazis and white supremacists marching at the University of Virginia and clashing in the streets with counterprotesters won’t soon fade from memory. While no amount of money can bring back Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed that day, or ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert