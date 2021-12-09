LETTER: Blue and Red Santa project blesses community

On Behalf of the Blue and Red Santa Project we would like to say a big ”Thank you.”

Thank You to all those who donated, and to all of our numerous volunteers.

This event could not have happened without all of your help. It was a huge success. We think there were a lot of very happy children.

Thank you to the Culpeper Fraternal Order of Eagles, who cooked all the wonderful food; Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the event and letting us take over their charter hall; and Culpeper Walmart for letting us take over their store on Saturday.

As always, thanks to Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Town Police for your support and promoting this organization.

The Culpeper Police Department and The Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department have joined forces to spread the joy of Christmas. The Blue & Red Santa project was created to give back to the community these departments serve.