LETTER: Blue and Red Santa project blesses community

On Behalf of the Blue and Red Santa Project we would like to say a big ”Thank you.”
Thank You to all those who donated, and to all of our numerous volunteers.
This event could not have happened without all of your help. It was a huge success. We think there were a lot of very happy children.
Thank you to the Culpeper Fraternal Order of Eagles, who cooked all the wonderful food; Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the event and letting us take over their charter hall; and Culpeper Walmart for letting us take over their store on Saturday.
As always, thanks to Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Town Police for your support and promoting this organization.
The Culpeper Police Department and The Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department have joined forces to spread the joy of Christmas. The Blue & Red Santa project was created to give back to the community these departments serve.
This program has helped our local schools by providing much-needed school supplies and other various items. We have been able to assist with Culpeper Community Christmas Basket and Doris’s Angel Tree. This year, more than ever, these families need our help.
This project works closely with the Department of Human Services. Local police officers, firefighters and community volunteers will be taking the families shopping. This project is a community effort to support local families so they can celebrate the holidays. We will be purchasing items based on the needs of the children with an emphasis in clothing. This project cannot be accomplished without the assistance of the community.
Additionally, we have partnered with the Culpeper Fraternal Order of Eagles and they furnished each child with hygiene products, and PetSmart donated a stuffed animal for every child.
Steve Corbin, president
Board of Directors,
Blue and Red Santa Project