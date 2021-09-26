LETTER: Brandy Fair was a great success

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone who had a part in making our 2021 Fair a huge success.

The includes everyone who came out to the fair, participated in the parade or tractor pull; those who purchased raffle tickets, helped sponsor parade trophies, paid to hang their banners or helped sponsor; Miss Virginia, the Quantico Marine Band and our live bands, as well as those who loaned us equipment or performed necessary services; and those who donated prizes to be raffled off. Also, many thanks to our local law enforcement personnel for providing police protection.

This event has grown immensely over the past few years and we could not do it without the help of everyone in the community. Every year, when the fair comes to town, people are a little bit happier. Citizens, both young and old, look forward to putting their daily troubles aside for a while to ride the carousel, enjoy some cotton candy or a corn dog and win a teddy bear. People have an opportunity to sit down and catch up with friends they may or may not know, while supporting their local volunteer fire department.

Congratulations to our numerous raffle prize-winners, our parade winners and our tractor pull winners.